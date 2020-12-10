India vs Australia 2020-21: Where to watch, dates, timings - all you need to know about the upcoming Test series

After winning the T20I series 2-1, Virat Kohli's men will take on Tim Paine and Co. in the four-match Test series, starting with the day-night game at the Adelaide Oval on December 17. The Adelaide game, the first of the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will be the first time India is playing a pink-ball Test away from home. India captain Kohli will return home after the first Test ends on December 21 to attend the birth of his first child.

Here's all you need to know about upcoming India vs Australia Test series.

Dec 17, Thu - Dec 21, Australia vs India, 1st Test Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 9:30 AM

Dec 26, Sat - Dec 30, Australia vs India, 2nd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 5:00 AM

Jan 07, Thu - Jan 11, Australia vs India, 3rd Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 5:00 AM

Jan 15, Fri - Jan 19, Australia vs India, 4th Test The Gabba, Brisbane 5:30 AM

Which TV channel will show India vs Australia 2020-21 Test series live?

India vs Australia Test series will be shown live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network - Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 will have the live telecast.

Will India vs Australia 2020-21 Test series be streamed live?

SonyLIV will live stream all four India vs Australia Tests.

India cricket team Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

Australia cricket team Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner