India vs Australia 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal concedes most runs as an Indian spinner in ODIs

In the ongoing first ODI between India and Australia, Yuzvendra Chahal conceded the most runs as an Indian spinner in an ODI.

Chahal gave away 89 runs in his 10 overs against Australia in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Interestingly, the spinner broke his own record of conceding 88 runs in an ODI. Chahal had conceded the most number of runs by an Indian bowler in a World Cup match against England in 2019.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the Indian bowler to concede most runs overall in ODIs, having leaked 106 runs against South Africa in 2015.

In the ongoing match, Chahal had dismissed Marcus Stoinis for a golden duck but wasn't able to spin the web over Glenn Maxwell, who smashed a brilliant 45 off 19 balls.

This series is the first time India is competing for points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 World Cup. Ten points are awarded for a win and Australia already has 20 points from their 2-1 series win over England.

India and Australia will be competing in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches in an exciting summer of cricket Down Under.

Meanwhile, Australia put up an enthralling performance with the bat to set India a mammoth target of 375 in the first ODI on the back of Aaron Finch and Steve Smith's centuries.

Also, skipper Finch became the second fastest Aussie batsman to record 5,000 runs in ODIs.

Finch scripted the milestone in 126 ODI innings, and sits second to his opening partner David Warner who achieved the milestone in 115 innings.

South Africa's Hashim Amla, meanwhile, is the quickest to reach the 5,000-run landmark in ODIs, having taken 101 innings.

