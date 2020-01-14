India vs Australia 1st ODI live updates: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul stabilize Indian innings

Challenges lie ahead for both the teams as Australia and India face each other for a three-match ODI series. For the Aussies, the trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Aaron Finch will face a stern test from the formidable Indian bowling attack. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne will want to carry forward his Test form into the limited-overs format as this series marks his debut in the 50-overs format.
India, on the other hand, faces an opener dilemma. While one opener’s spot has been reserved by Rohit Sharma, the other spot will be contested by KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. And while Virat Kohli has recently stated that he may play down the order in order to accommodate the both of them, it seems highly unlikely.
IND vs AUS: 59/1 (13.0)
Shikhar Dhawan: 36 (44)
KL Rahul: 11 (19)
Adam Zampa: 0/4 (1)
CRR: 4.62
Despite a nervy start, Shikhar Dhawan has played beautifully to strike up a partnership with KL Rahul. Rahul, meanwhile, has proved to be an able support to him. Both of them are playing steadlily. Dhawan has now completed 1000 ODI runs against Australia.
IND vs AUS: 38/1 (9.0)
KL Rahul: 6 (8)
Shikhar Dhawan: 20 (31)
Kane Richardson: 0/10 (2)
CRR: 4.18
KL Rahul comes in at the No. 3 position ahead of Virat Kohli. Shikhar Dhawan has slowly but steadily managed to ease the pressue off the Indian batting lineup after Rohit Sharma fell cheaply off a Mitchell Starc ball.
IND vs AUS: 19/1 (5.4)
Australia lose their review. It was taken against Shikhar Dhawan for an LBW appeal. Pat Cummins strongly appealed for it and the captain Aaron Finch had to bow down to his demand.
IND vs AUS: IND 13/1 (4.3)
OUT! Rohit Sharma (10 for 15) gets caught by David Warner. A simple catch towards mid-off.
As Virat Kohli said on Monday, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, both, feature in the starting XI. We could very well see Virat Kohli starting at the number four position today.
Playing XI
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
- Virat Kohli could also equal another record of Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin has 20 centuries at home in ODIs whereas Virat has 19 centuries.
- Virat Kohli could equal Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI hundreds in India - Australia matches. Tendulkar has 9 centuries, whereas Kohli has 8.
- Rohit Sharma could overtake Ricky Ponting in the list of most runs in India - Australia ODI matches. Ponting has 2164 runs, whereas, Sharma has 2037 runs. Sachin Tendulkar stands number 1 with 3077 runs.
- Virat Kohli needs just one catch to surpass Rahul Dravid. Both of them are tied at 124 catches. While Dravid took 340 matches to reach this figure, Kohli did it in just 242 ODIs.
- David Warner could become the fastest Australian to reach 500 runs in ODIs. He is just 10 runs away from the record.
- Rohit Sharma is all set to become the 7th Indian to amass 9000 ODI runs. He has amassed 8944 runs until now.
