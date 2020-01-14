India vs Australia 1st ODI: How Kohli's team lost every wicket in embarrassing loss

Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch's record opening stand flattened the Indian attack on Tuesday as the visitors won the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by 10 wickets. Both batsmen scored centuries as Australia chased down a target of 256 without losing a wicket.

Meanwhile, India's Shikhar Dhawan hit a half-century before Australia pulled things back to bowl India out for 255 and then unbeaten centuries by openers David Warner (128 not out) and Aaron Finch (110) helped them overhaul the target in just 37.4 overs.

Let us look at the complete scorecard of India in the first innings of the match.

Rohit Sharma c David Warner b Mitchell Starc (10 runs off 15 balls)

Shikhar Dhawan c Ashton Agar b Pat Cummins (74 runs off 91 balls)

KL Rahul (wk) c David Warner b Ashton Agar (47 runs off 61 balls)

Virat Kohli (cpt) c & b Adam Zampa (16 runs off 14 balls)

Shreyas Iyer c Alex Carey b Mitchell Starc (4 runs off 9 balls)

Rishabh Pant c Ashton Turner b Pat Cummins (28 runs off 33 balls)

Ravindra Jadeja c Alex Carey b Kane Richardson (25 runs off 32 balls)

Shardul Thakur b Mitchell Starc (13 runs off 10 balls)

Mohammad Shami c Alex Carey b Kane Richardson (10 runs off 15 balls)

Kuldeep Yadav run out by Steve Smith (17 runs off 15 balls)

Jasprit Bumrah NOT OUT (0 runs off 0 balls)