India v West Indies 1st T20 Live Blog: Kuldeep dropped, Washington Sundar picked over Jadeja as India choose to bowl

IND vs WI: WI 46/1 (4)
Evin Lewis: 24 (10)
Brandon King: 17 (10)
Deepak Chahar: 1/27 (2)
Evin Lewis and Brandon King smacked a six each in Deepak Chahar's second over that went for 19 runs.
IND vs WI: WI 27/1 (3)
Evin Lewis: 13 (7)
Brandon King: 10 (7)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 0/5 (1)
Brandon King looks to open his arms as he finds the gaps for runs. Looks in a good touch.
Fall of wicket!
Lendl Simmons: c Rohit Sharma b Deepak Chahar 2 (4)
FOW: 13/1 (1.2)
Brandon King comes in to bat at 3.
Chahar strikes with his very second ball, getting Simmons to chase after a wide outswinger and edge into Rohit Sharma's safe hands at first slip.
Ind vs WI: WI 13/0 (1 over)
Lendl Simmons: 2 (2)
Evin Lewis: 11 (4)
Washington Sundar: 0/13 (1)
Evin Lewis starts with a four and a six with powerful hits.
Time for the toss
India have won the toss and chosen to bowl.
Lineups:
India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (capt), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh Jr
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury.
