Cricket

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:56 AM IST

India to tour South Africa for 3 Tests and 3 ODIS; T20Is to be played later: BCCI secy Jay Shah

FPJ Web Desk
BCCI |

BCCI |

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced that India would tour South Africa for three-Test and three ODIs.

The four T20Is which were also originally part of the tour will now be played on a later date.

"BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date," Shah told ANI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

