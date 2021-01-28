India to play India A in 2 warm-up games ahead of England tour

India will play two warm-up matches against India A in July ahead of their Test series in England. The five-Test series starts on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

Northamptonshire and Leicestershire play hosts for the four-day matches and both County cricket clubs released statements announcing the two matches. The first match will be held at The County Ground in Northamptonshire from July 21 to 24 while the second will be played at Grace Road in Leicestershire from July 28 to 31.

"It will be a unique opportunity for cricket fans from across the region to see these global stars in action over four days in their final warm-up game before the Test series with England," said Leicestershire chairman Mehmooda Duke.

"We expect demand for tickets to be huge. Sales information will be released shortly, and we encourage fans to look out on social media and on the Leicestershire CCC website for further details."

Tickets for both matches will be go on sale in March. While Northamptonshire is yet to reveal the exact dates for the start of the sale of tickets, Leicestershire said that tickets for the second match go on sale from March 15.

The first Test between India and England will be played from August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham after which the two teams move to London for the second Test at Lord's on August 12. The third Test will start on August 25 at Headingley, Leeds after which the tour returns to London for the fourth Test at The Oval from September 2. The final Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester from September 10.