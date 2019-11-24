India thrash Bangladesh in Pink Ball Test, win series 2-0

Bangladesh barely even put up a fight. Mushfiqur's 74 in the second innings was the only semblance of a challenge that Bangladesh could muster as India's pacers made light work of an inexperienced batting lineup.
Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Shami combined to take all 19 Bangladesh wickets (Mahmadullah retired hurt in the second innings) in the Test, a continuation of their emergence as a truly lethal pace attack - the first of its kind for India. It's scary to think that this happened without their best pacer. India's future looks bright with this bowling attack.
Ishant was the star in the first innings as he took 5-22 to help bowl Bangladesh out for 106. When India took to bat following this, they lost Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma to early lapses in concentration before Pujara and Kohli steadied the ship.
Pujara would then fall for 55, but Kohli continued in the company of Ajinkya Rahane, who also fell immediately after scoring his fifty. Kohli was unfazed, however, and made his 27th Test century in typically calm fashion before unloading on Abu Jayed. It took a wonderful catch from concussion substitute Taijul Islam to remove the Indian captain, who had looked in wonderful nick.
India declared at 347-9, giving their bowlers a full two sessions to try and finish the game within two days, but some stern resistance from Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmadullah saw Bangladesh survive to the close of play. This came with a sad caveat, though, as Mahmadullah became the third Bangladeshi player to retire hurt in the match - after Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan were forced to leave because of concussions suffered on Day 1.
He would not return to the field on day 3, leaving Mushfiqur to play out the rest of the game with the tail.
Ishant and Umesh were in no generous mood, and set about their task with real energy, looking to finish the game as soon as possible. And they did so, running through the tail in just 47 minutes to consign Bangladesh to a defeat by an innings and 47 runs.
Umesh finished with 5-53 in the second innings, taking his match tally to 8; while Ishant finished with 4 in the second, and 9 for the match.
This was India's 4th consecutive innings win, which is a record amongst Test nations.
Ajinkya Rahane also made his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score, and his seventh in his last seven Tests, continuing his resurgence after a couple sluggish years.
Virat Kohli's century was his twentieth as captain, which puts him second all-time for centuries scored as captain, behind only South African Graeme Smith - who made 25 centuries in 109 Tests as captain. Kohli has captained in 53 Tests, by comparison.
Ishant Sharma was named Man of the Match for his match figures of 9-78, before also being named Man of the Series for his 12 total wickets in the series, at an average of 10.75.
