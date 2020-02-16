India set to play day/night Test during Australia tour: sources

New Delhi: India are set to play a day-night Test during their much-anticipated tour of Australia later this year, BCCI sources said on Sunday.

This comes a little over a month after captain Virat Kohli asserted that his team was ready to play a day-night Test anywhere in Australia.

"India are most likely to play a day/night Test during the Australia tour," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

India played their maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh last November at the Eden Gardens, winning the match quite comfortably with plenty of time to spare.