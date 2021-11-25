India-Pakistan bilateral series can only happen with government push, says pacer Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir, former Pakistan fast bowler, said that a bilateral series between India and Pakistan will be great for the sport but the governments of the countries need to discuss the matter first. Last week, the chairman of the Dubai Cricket Council, Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, offered to host the same in the city.

"It is a good gesture and we should thank him," Amir said on the lines of the T10 tournament in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

"But until the governments from the two countries do not sit down to discuss their problems, till then the third parties cannot do anything."

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is. The two teams last played a Test series way back in 2007.

"It also depends on the cricket boards of both the nations and what their thought process is. If all parties agree, and if there is a bilateral series between India and Pakistan in Dubai, it will be great for the sport," Amir added.

The left-arm pacer also slammed trolls for criticising Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali for dropping Matthew Wade's catch in the semi-final of the Men's T20 World Cup against Australia and praised the team for their performance in the tournament.

"Our team went to World Cup after New Zealand series and England series were cancelled," said the 29-year-old.

"Coaches came in contracts of one-two months. There was a change in management. Performing in this environment is a big achievement. Even India, who were playing Indian Premier League in UAE, were not able to qualify for the semifinal stages."

"Those who troll have no cricket sense. Every player has dropped catches in their career, and Hasan is a good fielder. Also, we did not lose the match because of the dropped catch. You cannot troll this team, you can only give them credit for how well they played," Amir concluded.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 06:48 PM IST