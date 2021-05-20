India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father passes away due to cancer; Suresh Raina, Wasim Jaffer condole demise

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father, Kiran Pal Singh on Thursday died at his Meerut residence after battling liver cancer for the last eight months. Singh was first detected with the illness in September last year when Bhuvneshwar was playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in UAE for the IPL.
Cricketer Suresh Raina, Wasim Jaffer expressed grief and condoled death of Bhuvneshvar Kumar's father.
Suresh Raina wrote on Twitter, "Very sorry to hear about your Father @BhuviOfficial ! May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to you & your family..Om Shanti ."
Wasim Jaffer wrote, "So sorry to hear about your father @BhuviOfficial. May his soul rest in peace Thoughts and prayers with you and family. Please take care and stay strong."
Singh was undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, at the All Institute of Medical Science here after consulting doctors in the UK. He was hospitalised two weeks back at a private facility in Meerut after his condition deteriorated.
He is survived by his wife Indresh Devi and son and daughter Bhuvneshwar and Rekha respectively.
Bhuvneshwar, who is currently at home, was not picked for the England tour, which includes the World Test Championship final and a 5-match Test series against hosts England. He is, however, likely to travel with a limited-overs squad to Sri Lanka in July. India’s Test regulars will be in England during the said period, preparing for the 5-Test series.