India ODI captaincy saga: Asked Virat Kohli to take a call on T20I leadership after the Men's T20 World Cup, says chair of selectors Chetan Sharma

The fire around the captaincy of India's ODI side refuses to die down, with Chetan Sharma, the chair of men's selection panel, stating that Virat Kohli was asked to reconsider his call to step down as T20I captain.

Kohli had claimed that he was never told to rethink on his call to relinquish India's T20I captaincy and that he was informed about losing ODI captaincy 90 minutes before meeting to select the Test squad for the tour of South Africa.

"With the World Cup coming up, that news surprised us. Everyone in the meeting said that you should think about your decision and we can speak about it after the (Men's T20) World Cup. We all felt that it will affect the World Cup," Sharma said in a press conference on Friday.

"It was told to Virat, for the sake of Indian team, please continue as captain. Everyone present there said that - the selectors and board officials who were there.

"We respect him. If he has taken a decision, but back then everyone asked him to think about it."

Kohli had claimed that his decision was welcomed and was lauded for being for the better of Indian cricket. Though Sharma's version was a tad different, it didn't contradict the India Test captain's.

"Once Virat Kohli quit the T20I captaincy, the selectors thinking is that white ball there should be one captain so that it's easy for the selectors to plan things. 50-overs decision was selectors' call. T20I was his decision," said Sharma, addressing the press for the first time since his appointment.

"We can only inform the captain once the selectors decide."

