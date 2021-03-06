India, New Zealand to lock horns in ICC World Test Championship final: Check out the date, venue of the match

Claiming victory over England, Team India on Saturday (March 6) qualified for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final. India beat England with an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad.

India outcasted England, with both the bat and pink-ball inside 3 days to set up the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June. The final face-off between the two teams will be played on June 18, 2021 at the Lord's stadium in London. New Zealand had already qualified for the WTC final with 420 points from 11 Tests with 7 wins and 4 losses.

Virat Kohli and Co. started their WTC campaign in 2019 against West Indies where they comfortably beat them 2-0. After that India had an amazing run at home turf as they clean swept South Africa and Bangladesh in a dominating way. It was New Zealand, who derailed India’s campaign a bit with a 2-0 series win. The Asian Giants were not able to cope up with New Zealand’s swinging pitch were outclassed by the quality pace attack.