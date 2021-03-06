India, New Zealand to lock horns in ICC World Test Championship final: Check out the date, venue of the match

Claiming victory over England, Team India on Saturday (March 6) qualified for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final. India beat England with an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad.
India outcasted England, with both the bat and pink-ball inside 3 days to set up the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June. The final face-off between the two teams will be played on June 18, 2021 at the Lord's stadium in London. New Zealand had already qualified for the WTC final with 420 points from 11 Tests with 7 wins and 4 losses.
Virat Kohli and Co. started their WTC campaign in 2019 against West Indies where they comfortably beat them 2-0. After that India had an amazing run at home turf as they clean swept South Africa and Bangladesh in a dominating way. It was New Zealand, who derailed India’s campaign a bit with a 2-0 series win. The Asian Giants were not able to cope up with New Zealand’s swinging pitch were outclassed by the quality pace attack.
While today, off-spinner R. Ashwin and left-arm spinner Axar Patel bagged five-wicket hauls to bowl England out for 135 in their second innings to register the win inside three days of the five-day match. For England, the lone half-century came from Daniel Lawrence (50, 95 balls, 6x4s). The others just capitulated against the Indian spinners.
Resuming on their overnight score of 294 for 7, the hosts added another 71 runs on Day 3. Washington Sundar and Axar Patel's 8th-wicket partnership helped to post 365 in their first innings.
Meanwhile there have been speculations that IPL 2021 dates could be shifted. As per a report in InsideSports, the IPL Governing Council meeting will be conducted sometime in the first week of March where the decision will be taken regarding the IPL 2021 venue and IPL dates. However, the same website has now reported that the IPL 2021 finals date could be preponed due to ICC World Test Championship finals.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)