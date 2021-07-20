India in England: Rohit Sharma-led side sports black armbands in memory of 1983 World Cup legend Yashpal Sharma

Durham, July 20: The touring Indians, led by Rohit Sharma in the absence of Virat Kohli, have won the toss and elected to bat in the three-day warm-up match against County Select XI here at the Riverside ground on Tuesday.

The team also sported black armbands in memory of India's 1983 World Cup legend Yashpal Sharma.

KL Rahul will keep wickets in the absence of regular wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha, who are in isolation. Pant had tested positive for Covid-19 while Saha was in contact with training assistant Dayanand Garani, who also had tested positive for the virus.

India are playing both left-arm spinners -- Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel -- while R Ashwin is not playing.

Mayank Agarwal will open the batting with Rohit Sharma.

This is India's only warm-up ahead of the five-Test series that begins on August 4.

Indians XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

County Select XI squad: Zak Chappell, Robert Yates, James Bracey (wicketkeeper), Haseeb Hameed, Rehan Ahmed, James Rew, Will Rhodes (captain), Jake Libby, Lyndon James, Craig Miles, Liam Patterson-White, Ethan Bamber, Jack Carson.