India head coach Rahul Dravid to have Vikram Rathour, Paras Mhambrey, T Dilip as part of support staff

Paras Mhambrey and T Dilip will be the bowling and fielding coach respectively in the new support staff under head coach Rahul Dravid, Cricbuzz reported on Thursday.

While it was widely reported that Mhambrey was the front-runner to replace Bharat Arun, Abhay Sharma's name was doing rounds to replace R Sridhar as India's fielding coach. But it is likely that T Dilip, from Hyderabad like his predecessor, will be finalised.

Vikram Rathour, who had confirmed that he had applied to continue as the batting coach, will carry on his role after receiving positive feedback from the players.

An official announcement from BCCI to this effect is yet to be made.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 08:46 PM IST