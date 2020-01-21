‘India has finally got Dhoni’s replacement’: Shoaib Akhtar identifies Manish Pandey as ‘Captain Cool’s’ successor in the middle order

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said, ‘Hindustan ko akhir Dhoni ka replacement mil gya (India has finally got Dhoni’s replacement), they have found a good fit in Manish Pandey. Shreyas Iyer too looks a complete player and these add depth to India’s batting.”

On Pandey and Iyer, he said, “These players have played a lot in the IPL, they know how to handle pressure, they do not care about big names and hence, end up playing important innings. I think it was a great series, characters were shown, players were willing to fight. Even when the innings ended, Iyer and Pandey were speaking about the batting while they were walking off the field. These players understand the game, they keep discussing the game.”

He also spoke on how India dominated Australia in the third ODI and praised Rohit Sharma for his innings. “In Chinnaswamy, India bullied Australia, hammered them. India toyed around with Australia as if they were kids. They thrashed and humiliated them. When Rohit Sharma is on song, he doesn’t care whether it is a good ball or a bad ball. He has so much of time, so much elegance when he plays his shots,” Akhtar said.