‘India has finally got Dhoni’s replacement’: Shoaib Akhtar identifies Manish Pandey as ‘Captain Cool’s’ successor in the middle order

MS Dhoni’s unavailability from India’s squad has created a hole in the middle order that the selectors have still not managed to fill. They have tried to fit different players in the role, with no success. Their weakness in the lower-middle order was apparent when they faced Australia in the first match, which they lost by 10 wickets.
However, in the final two ODI’s, batsman Manish Pandey was given a chance to prove himself in the turbulent spot. Although he did not face many deliveries, he performed with ease in the third ODI and fitted very well in the role of a lower middle-order batsman. Against Sri Lanka too, Manish Pandey had played a good innings down the order in the third T20I. Former Pakistani pacer, Shoaib Akhtar believes that Manish Pandey has what it takes to fill in the void left by MS Dhoni.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said, ‘Hindustan ko akhir Dhoni ka replacement mil gya (India has finally got Dhoni’s replacement), they have found a good fit in Manish Pandey. Shreyas Iyer too looks a complete player and these add depth to India’s batting.”
On Pandey and Iyer, he said, “These players have played a lot in the IPL, they know how to handle pressure, they do not care about big names and hence, end up playing important innings. I think it was a great series, characters were shown, players were willing to fight. Even when the innings ended, Iyer and Pandey were speaking about the batting while they were walking off the field. These players understand the game, they keep discussing the game.”
He also spoke on how India dominated Australia in the third ODI and praised Rohit Sharma for his innings. “In Chinnaswamy, India bullied Australia, hammered them. India toyed around with Australia as if they were kids. They thrashed and humiliated them. When Rohit Sharma is on song, he doesn’t care whether it is a good ball or a bad ball. He has so much of time, so much elegance when he plays his shots,” Akhtar said.
