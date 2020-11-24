India has enough batting talent to replace Rohit and Kohli, says Steve Smith

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League concluded, the Men in Blue are prepping for their upcoming tour of Australia which will see the two rivals play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is, followed by 4 Tests.

And, according to latest reports, Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma have been ruled out of the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is slated to begin from December 17 in Adelaide.

That adds to the tension in the Indian squad as skipper Virat Kohli himself will be on paternity leave after the first Test. Kohli will return to India to be with his wife Anushka Sharma who is due for delivery in January.

Australian top-order batsman Steve Smith, however, thinks India have enough batting talent to replace them.

"Rohit is a tremendous white-ball player. He has proven that for a number of years now. Obviously, he leaves a bit of a hole but with this Indian team there are so many batters coming around that are high quality. You look at someone like Mayank Agarwal. In the IPL, he smashed runs. KL Rahul can bat at the top," said Smith.

"There are a plenty of options for them. Look, you will leave a hole no doubt but quality players to back him up. The same is with Virat and the Test squad. There are a number of players there that can come in and do a good job. Virat is of high quality in all forms. He will certainly leave a hole but I still think they have quality batters waiting in the wings to come in and fill that void."

The Men in Blue are currently training in Sydney ahead of the first ODI on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).