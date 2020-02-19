India can put pressure on any team in Women's T20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur

India captain Harmanpreet Singh on Wednesday said her team has the ability to put pressure on any side in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup if it stays in the right frame of mind.

Insisting that positivity is the biggest strength of this Indian team, Harmanpreet said they are eagerly waiting to face four-time champions and title holders Australia in the tournament opener here on Friday.

"The nerves do start to kick in because we are very excited about that opening game and we're looking positive in that," said Harmanpreet, who knows the city well after her stint with Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League.

"We are a side that can put pressure on any team, we just look to stay in the right mindset and play in the way we can because that is our biggest strength.

"In sport, sometimes you are in good form and others you are not. I know that everyone playing in this tournament will look to be positive, and that is good for our team," she added.

With less than two days remaining for their clash against Australia at the Sydney Showground, Harmanpreet said a slow track and a huge Indian diaspora augurs well for her side.