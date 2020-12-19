India bundled out for 36 in Adelaide - Here is a list of 10 lowest innings total in Test cricket

In 1974, India posted their lowest ever total in a Test match when the entire team was all-out for a mere 42.

36 years later, India broke their own record as they faced their rivals. India, who ended their 2nd innings with 9-1 on the second day, were reduced to 36-9 on Day 3.

That said, let us take a look at the 10 lowest total scores in Test cricket:

New Zealand - 26 runs - 27.0 overs - vs England - 25 March, 1955

South Africa - 30 runs - 18.4 overs - vs England - 13 February, 1896

South Africa - 30 runs - 12.3 overs - vs England - 14 June, 1924

South Africa - 35 runs - 22.4 overs - vs England - 1 April, 1899

South Africa - 36 runs - 23.2 overs - vs Australia - 12 February, 1932

Australia - 36 runs - 23.01 overs - vs England - 29 May, 1902

India - 36 runs - 21.2 overs - vs Australia - 17 December, 2020

Ireland - 38 runs - 15.4 overs - vs England - 24 July, 2019

New Zealand - 42 runs - 39.0 overs - vs Australia - 29 March, 1946

Australia - 42 runs - 37.3 overs - vs England - 10 February, 1888

Coming back to the ongoing 1st Test, only Mayank Aggarwal (9) managed to score more than five runs out of all the batsmen who were dismissed. While Jasprit Bumrah, the nightwatchman, was dismissed for two runs, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were sent back to the pavilion without having scored a single run. Virat Kohli, the skipper, also failed to make an impact as he was dismissed for 4 runs in 8 balls.

Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin also failed to leave a mark and India was left reeling at 26/8.

In the end, Mohammad Shami was hit on the right arm, and he was not able to continue further and as a result. Shami was retired out and India's innings came to an end with the score at 36.