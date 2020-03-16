India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar ‘respects’ BCCI ouster

New Delhi: Dropped from the BCCI commentary panel for the South Africa ODI series, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday said he always considered commentating a privilege and accepted the decision as a professional.

One of the most accomplished voices among Indian experts, Manjrekar, who got embroiled in controversies in recent years for some of his views on air, was axed from the BCCI's commentary panel for the South Africa series recently. "I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement," the 54-year-old wrote on his twitter handle.

"It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional."