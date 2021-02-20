India announce 19-member squad for T20Is against England; Rahul Tewatia, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kisan included

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on Saturday announced a 19-member squad for the five T20 International matches against England, scheduled in Ahmedabad between March 12 to 20.

Surprisingly, Indian Premier League (IPL) stars Rahul Tewatia, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kisan have been included in the squad.

Here's the full squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, and Shardul Thakur.

Earlier, England named a 16-member squad for the five T20Is. Senior wicketkeeper-batsmen Jos Buttler, who has gone back home after the opening Test match against India, was included in the squad. Jonny Bairstow, who has been rested for the first two Tests as part of England's rotational policy, was also included. Also coming back was Sam Curran, who has been rested for the Test series.

Here's the full squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, and Mark Wood.