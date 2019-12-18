Ind vs WI: Kuldeep Yadav becomes the first Indian bowler to pick two hat-tricks in ODIs

Kuldeep Yadav became the first Indian bowler to claim two hat-tricks in One Day Internationals during the the second ODI against West Indies.

The chinaman bowler dismantled the West Indies lower-middle order claiming the wickets of Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph in the final three deliveries of the 33rd over. The wrist spinner finished his spell with the figures of 3/52.

Yadav is the sixth bowler to have achieved multiple hat-tricks. Sri Lanka's T20I skipper Lasith Malinga is the only player in history to bag three hat-tricks in limited-overs cricket. Wasim Akram, Chaminda Vaas, Saqlain Mushtaq and Trent Boult have picked two hat-tricks each.