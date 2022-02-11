IND vs WI: KL Rahul and Axar Patel ruled out of T20I series, Rututaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda named as replacements

Vice-captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel have been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies to be played in Kolkata from February 16, 2022, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a release.

Rahul sustained an upper left hamstring strain during fielding in the 2nd ODI on February 9 while Axar has resumed the final stage of his rehabilitation after recently recovering from COVID-19, the release said. They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injury, it added.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda have been named as replacements for the series.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.

Schedule:

1st T20I - Wednesday, February 16

2nd T20I - Friday, February 18

3rd T20I - Sunday, February 20

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 06:35 PM IST