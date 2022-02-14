IND vs WI: Ind vs WI: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series due to injury

Ahead of India's series against West Indies, another player from Indian squad Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the Twenty20 series.

The Indian spinner who made an international comeback in the recently held ODI series against West Indies after a long injury-forced gap, will now require a few weeks to recover, according to CricBuzz.com.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 09:11 PM IST