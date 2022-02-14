e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 09:11 PM IST

IND vs WI: Ind vs WI: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series due to injury

FPJ Web Desk
File Photo |

Ahead of India's series against West Indies, another player from Indian squad Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the Twenty20 series.

The Indian spinner who made an international comeback in the recently held ODI series against West Indies after a long injury-forced gap, will now require a few weeks to recover, according to CricBuzz.com.

