Ind vs WI 2nd T20I: Twitter trolls Rohit Sharma for getting out on a poor shot

Rohit Sharma got mocked by Twitterati for selecting a poor shot to get getting out in the second T20I against West Indies at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Sharma, who got dismissed for eight in the first T20I, went for a paddle shot moving right across the stumps, but missed a Jason Holder full and straight delivery to get his stumps knocked for 15 runs off 18 balls.

Rohit has not been successful a big score since his blistering 85 against Bangladesh. The fans were upset with Hitman's form and more with the shot on which he lost his wicket cheaply.

Let us have a look at those tweets targeted at Rohit Sharma's poor shot:-