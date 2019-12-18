Ind vs WI 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli becomes eighth Indian player to achieve this milestone

Indian skipper Virat Kohli made his 400th appearance in International cricket after he walked out for the toss of second ODI against West Indies at ACA VDCA cricket stadium on Wednesday.

Kohli, 31, has played 84 Tests and 75 T20Is before making his 241st appearance in One-Day Internationals that marks his 400th game across all three formats.

Kohli is the 33rd cricketer overall and eighth Indian player to achieve the milestone in international cricket. Below is the list of Indian cricketers who have played more than 400 International games.

Sachin Tendulkar- 664 (India)

MS Dhoni- 538 (India/Asia)

Rahul Dravid- 509 (India/Asia/ICC)

Mohammad Azharuddin- 433 (India)

Sourav Ganguly- 424 (India/Asia)

Anil Kumble- 403 (India/Asia)

Yuvraj Singh- 402 (India/Asia)

Virat Kohli- 400* (India)

In the T20I series against West Indies, Kohli became the first Indian cricketer to score 1000 T20I runs on home soil. He also registered his highest individual score of 94* at Hyderabad in India's massive run-chase of 208.

So far, captain Kohli has amassed 21,359 runs from his 399 games across all formats. He has bagged 70 International centuries, the third most after the legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar's 100 hundreds and former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting's 71.