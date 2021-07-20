Ind vs SL: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal's double strike of Minod Bhanuka and Rajapaksa in 2nd ODI as India take control

Yuzvendra Chahal was once again India's man for crisis as the leg spinner got two wickets in two balls after Sri Lanka openers set a 77-run opening stand.

Opener Avishka Fernando is still going well and he will want to stay til the end if Sri Lanka are to post a challenging score this time.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan has introduced all the bowling options till the 18th over but only Chahal was successful in making an impact with his two successive wickets.

The hosts made one change in their lineup- as Kasun Rajitha comes in for Isuru Udana. While the Indian team is going with the same playing XI.