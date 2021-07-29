IND vs SL T20I: Navdeep Saini to undergo scans to ascertain extent of his shoulder injury, says BCCI

Colombo: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday informed that fast bowler Navdeep Saini might have to undergo scans to " ascertain the extent of his injury". Saini suffered a left shoulder injury while fielding during the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The BCCI said Saini's progress is being monitored by the medical staff.

"UPDATE: Navdeep Saini suffered a left shoulder injury while fielding during the second T20I vs Sri Lanka on 28th July. He might have to undergo scans to ascertain the extent of the injury. His progress is being monitored by the medical staff," BCCI tweeted.

Commenting on Saini's injury status, India bowling coach -- for the series in Sri Lanka -- Paras Mhambrey after the conclusion of 2nd T20I had said: "In Navdeep's case, the medical team is handling him, we will assess his situation maybe tonight or tomorrow morning and take a decision accordingly.

"Once the decision is finalised and conveyed to the selectors and coach, and if needed, we will make changes. We have to assess and wait till the medical team informs us," he added.

Both the teams have won a game and will be fighting it out in the series decider today. Sandeep Warrier has made his debut for India in the third T20I.

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier Sri Lanka playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera