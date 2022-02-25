IND vs SL: Sri Lanka's 18-member Test squad checks in, Niroshan Dickwella drafted in for two T20Is; Maheesh Theekshana returns home

Dharamsala: The 18-member Sri Lanka Test squad, led by star batter Dimuth Karunaratne and featuring veterans such as Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne and Dinesh Chandimal, checked in here on Friday for the two-match series against India starting March 4 in Mohali.

However, senior batter Kusal Mendis and spinner Maheesh Theekshana have been ruled out of the last two T20 Internationals with the latter going back home owing to a hamstring injury.

Kusal is, however, going to stay back as he is part of the Test squad and will be added subject to fitness.

Niroshan Dickwella, who recently came out of suspension for bio-bubble breach in England last year, has been drafted into the T20 squad along with Dananjaya de Silva, both of whom, are also a part of the Test squad.

The 18-member squad has been approved by Sri Lanka's Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa, who incidentally is son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The SLC named all-rounder Ramesh Mendis in the squad but later said he has been left out owing to an injury.

It also said that spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was in quarantine in Australia after testing positive for COVID-19, "will return home".

The Squad:

Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (Vice-Captain), Kusal Mendis (subject to fitness), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis (will not take part due to an injury), Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:07 PM IST