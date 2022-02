IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja, Sanju Samson back in India squad; Jasprit Bumrah named vice-captain - check full squad here

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and top order batter Sanju Samson have returned to India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which begins in Lucknow on February 24. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has been named as vice-captain for the T20I and Test series in the absence of KL Rahul.

Besides, former India skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant have been rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Also, all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been rested for both Test and T20I series against the neighbouring country.

India squad for T20Is: Rohit Sharma (C),Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, R Jadeja, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi,Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah(VC), Avesh Khan

India squad for Test series: Rohit Sharma (C), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharath, R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC)

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 04:45 PM IST