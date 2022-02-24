IND vs SL: India skipper Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-getter in T20Is

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the highest run-getter in T20Is. He scored 44 runs off 32 balls against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series in Lucknow. While doing so, he overtook New Zealand opener Martin Guptil's tally of 3,299 runs. Now, Rohit has scored the most 3,307 runs in 123 games. Former India skipper Virat Kohli is third on the list with amassed 3,296 runs in 97 matches.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field in the first T20I.

India made as many as six changes to the playing XI that last played against West Indies with Deepak Hooda being handed his maiden T20I cap.

Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for white-ball series against West Indies, and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was recovering from an injury in the last two months, made a comeback as did Sanju Samson.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also found a place in the playing XI.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, however, missed out after suffering a wrist injury.

For Sri Lanka, Dinesh Chandimal came in for Kusal Mendis, while Jeffrey Vandersay replaced Maheesh Theekshana.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 08:27 PM IST