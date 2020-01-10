Ind vs SL 3rd T20I: Just two Easy for Kohli's men to grab the series

Team India defeated Sri Lanka by 78 runs to win the third T20I and clinch the series 2-0 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Gahujne here on Friday.

Openers, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul scored half centuries each and put on 97 runs for the first wicket, as India put on 201 on board. The bowlers did their job to skittle out Sri Lanka for 123 with 25 balls to spare.

Navdeep Saini was the most successful bowler with three wickets while S Thakur and W Sundar shared four wickets and Jasprit Bumrah claimed one.

After losing four wicket in the fifth over, the fifth wicket pair of Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews put on 68, giving some hope to the visitors. But after Angelo Mathews’ exit, wickets started to stumble for Sri Lanka and they could not match the Indians bowling. Dhananjaya de Silva went on to score 57.

Jasprit Bumrah, who went wicket-less in Indore, struck in the first over claiming the wicket of Danushka Gunathilaka, who was caught by Washington Sundar. He became first Indian bowler to claim 53 wickets in T20 format. The record of 52 wickets was between Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin.

Shikhar Dhawan was dropped by Dasun Shanaka off the bowling of Angelo Mathews. Rahul continued from where he had left in Indore. He punished Angelo Mathews, hitting him for two back-to-back boundaries in the cover region. It was Mathews’ first over and the second of the innings.

Indian openers were off to a flier putting on 52 runs in five overs with Rahul (29) doing the most damage, while Dhawan (21) playing the second fiddle.

Dhawan too joined the party, hitting Lahiru Kumara, the seamer for two consecutive fours in the cover area in the sixth over of the match.

Mathews, who went for 13 runs in the first over was back in action, but again he went for nine runs as India raced to 72 off seven overs, maintaining the over ten runs per over, with ten fours and a one into the crowd between these batsmen.

Bringing in Wanindu Hasaranga did reduce the flow of runs as this spinner gave away just four runs in his over, the eight of innings.

At the end of ten overs, India were cruising at 92 with openers Dhawan on 49 and Rahul on 38. Dhawan raced to his tenth 50 punching Lakshan Sandakan to square-leg for a single. However, the bowler had the last laugh claiming Dhawan for well-made 52. And the first wicket put on 97 runs.

Sanju Samson, who opened his runs with a six off Lakshan Sandakan, failed to make any impact as he fell to Wanidu Hasaranga caught in front of the wickets.

KL Rahul soon after completed his ninth 50, but did not last long as he was caught napping outside the crease and Perera did the job behind the stumps off the bowling of Sandakan. The bowler went on to take another wicket in the same over when Shreyas Iyer gave him some catching practice. India lost four wickets in 13 deliveries and that changed the game. The last to go was Shreyas Iyer who gave a return catch to Lakshan Sandakan who went onto claim three wickets in three overs.

Virat Kohli in a bid to increase the run rate was involved in a a suicidal run out. However, he set another milestone becoming the first Indian skipper to score 11,000 runs in all three formats of the Game. On the very next ball, Washington Sundar was caught by Sandakan at third man off Kumara for a naught.

In the last two over India put on 34 runs which saw them cross the 200-mark, and post 201 for six, the highest at this venue in T20, erasing the previous score of 156 set by India against England.