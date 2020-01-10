Ind vs SL 3rd T20I: In a clash of captains, will Kohli outsmart Malinga once again?

India and Sri Lanka gear up for the final T20I match to be played at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune on Friday. It will be India's final T20I game at home before they leave for New Zealand to play their first-ever five-match series in the shortest format.

Although, India hold a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series after their emphatic seven-wicket win at Indore’s Holkar stadium and a washed-out game in Guwahati, the hosts will still be under tremendous pressure as a loss would mean that teams will have to share the trophy – a bad sign for team's morale in the World Cup year.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli once again outplayed his Sri Lankan counterpart Lasith Malinga. The chase master smacked the yorker king for 15 runs in five deliveries of the 17th over of the 2nd T20I.

It was another power-hitting display by Kohli against Malinga whom he had smashed 24 runs in the tri-series back in 2012. The battle between the two has always been dominated by Kohli. The only time Malinga saw success against Kohli was claiming his dismissal to achieve his 300th ODI wicket in 2017.

Before Malinga came to bowl the 17th over, Kohli was struggling to get runs as he was stuck at 9 from 11 balls. It was only in that over where the skipper rejuvenated his innings with a four and a six.

Malinga, who retired from ODI cricket last year went wicketless in the game conceding 41 runs from his four-over spell.

The 36-year-old still remains his side's experienced bowler who will have to put all his plans on the table to stop Kohli & co from bagging yet another trophy.