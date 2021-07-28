IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya make their debuts

Indian Premier League (IPL) stars Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana and Chetan Sakariya have made their debuts for India in the second T20I match against Sri Lanka on Wednesday in Colombo.

The Indian team was forced to field four debutants after all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, which also led to isolation of eight players who however were found negative after RT-PCR tests.

"Unfortunately, the close contacts of Krunal won't be playing a part in the series. We have 11 players to choose and we will have to play them," said team coach Rahul Dravid.

"There is nothing to feel sorry about. All the 11 are good enough to make the 11 and that is why they were picked in the squad. I feel it is exciting to see them perform. Yes, the balance of the side will be a little fragile because we can only pick from the players available," he added.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan said this is a chance for the younger players.

"There are four debutantes. Lots of changes due to obvious reasons. We are all looking forward to this. We are street-fighters and ready to face the challenges," he said.

"Our main players are not here, but that gives the chance to the younger players. They have created great energy for the last 45 days, and I am glad they have got their chances. These things can happen in the current scenario, that is why we brought a large squad," added Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.

(With input from agencies)