IND vs SL 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan star as visitors register seven-wicket win

Colombo: Shikhar Dhawan (86*) and Ishan Kishan (59) starred with the bat as India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. With this win, India has gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second ODI will now be played on Tuesday.

Chasing 263, India got off to a flying start as Prithvi Shaw took a special liking to Sri Lanka seamers. However, Shaw's (43) knock was ended in the sixth over as Dhanajaya de Silva sent him back to the pavilion, and this brought birthday boy Ishan Kishan to the middle.

Kishan took a special liking to Sri Lanka spinners and he kept on dispatching them all around the park. En route, Kishan brought up his fifty off just 33 balls, and as a result, he registered the second-fastest fifty for a player on his ODI debut. The 85-run stand for the second wicket came to an end in the 18th over as Lakshan Sandakan dismissed Kishan (59), reducing India to 145/2.

Manish Pandey then joined Dhawan in the middle and the duo kept the scoreboard moving for the visitors. Both batters put on 72 runs for the third wicket, but with just 48 runs away from the target, Pandey (26) lost his wicket to Dhananjaya de Silva. In the end, Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav (31*) guided India to a victory by seven wickets with 80 balls to spare.