IND vs SA First Test, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update

Team India, led by none other than 'King Kohli' is all set to take on South Africa in the first of the three Tests. Starting 26th December, the first Test will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

As far as recent form is concerned, both the teams have done well in their previous Test outings. India defeated New Zealand at home by 1-0, and on the other hand, the Proteas thrashed West Indies 2-0 in their previous series.

UnderVirat Kohli, team India has done really well in overseas which has re-ignited India's interest in the longest format of the game. After a superb series win Down Under and incredible performance in England, Kohli's men would look to defeat South Africa in their own den.

While Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the series due to injury, India's batting order still looks pretty formiddable with plenty to choose from. India has played a total of 7 Test series in South Africa and hasn't won even once.

It would be fair to say that this is probably India's best chance to register it's first Test series win as India has improved drastically in foreign conditions, whereas the Proteas have a relatively inexperienced middle order which might falter under pressure.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs South Africa – First Test

India Test captain Virat Kohli (l) and head coach Virat Kohli chat during training. | Photo: Twitter/BCCI

India vs South Africa: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Wiaan Mulder

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

IND vs SA: My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wiaan Mulder, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

Teams

India Squad: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Priyank Panchal

South African Squad: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Ryan Rickelton, Glenton Stuurman, Marco Jansen

Probable Playing 11

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 07:16 PM IST