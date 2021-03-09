IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: Jhulan Goswami stars with ball as Indian women restrict visitors at 157

Along with Jhulan, Mansi Joshi (2/23) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/37) also bowled brilliantly. Apart from Lara Goodall (49 of 77 balls), no South African batter was able to put the Indian bowling attack under any sort of pressure.

India Women suffered a crushing defeat in the first game of the series. After managing only 177-9 batting first, Indian bowlers were unable to take early wickets. South Africa Women chased the total down in just 40.1 overs with 8 wickets to spare. Apart from skipper Mithali Raj who scored a brilliant half century, no other Indian batter looked in good touch.

India Women are looking all set to level the series 1-1 after reducing the visitors for just 157 inside 41 overs.