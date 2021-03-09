IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: Jhulan Goswami stars with ball as Indian women restrict visitors at 157

India women bundled South Africa women out for just 157 in the 2nd ODI of the ongoing series at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Jhulan Goswami led the Indian bowling attack and returned with the figures of 4/42.
The 38-year-old Indian pacer dismissed South African opener Lizelle Lee in the very first over of the game after which the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals.
Along with Jhulan, Mansi Joshi (2/23) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/37) also bowled brilliantly. Apart from Lara Goodall (49 of 77 balls), no South African batter was able to put the Indian bowling attack under any sort of pressure.
India Women suffered a crushing defeat in the first game of the series. After managing only 177-9 batting first, Indian bowlers were unable to take early wickets. South Africa Women chased the total down in just 40.1 overs with 8 wickets to spare. Apart from skipper Mithali Raj who scored a brilliant half century, no other Indian batter looked in good touch.
India Women are looking all set to level the series 1-1 after reducing the visitors for just 157 inside 41 overs.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)