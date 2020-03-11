IND vs SA 1st ODI: Livestream, squad update and where to watch on TV in India

Having suffered a series-sweep at the hands of New Zealand, Team India would look to make amends when they take on a confident South African outfit in the first ODI of the three-match series at the HPCA Stadium on Thursday.

India and South Africa have had contrasting fortunes in their most recent ODI series. While the Proteas swept Australia aside in the three-match ODI series at home which was their first win in seven series across formats since the 2019 World Cup, India were beaten by the same margin in their three ODIs against the Kane Williamson-led Kiwi side.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match on Thursday, March 12.

When will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday, March 11.

Where will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match take place?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.

What time will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match begin?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will begin at 01:30 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will live-telecast the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

Star Sports Network will live-telecast the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match.

Where to live-stream the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

Hotstar will provide live-streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match.

Squad Information

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj