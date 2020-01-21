NZ vs IND: What does Shikhar Dhawan’s injury mean for Team India?

Shikhar Dhawan’s injury does relieve the board of the headache of deciding Rohit Sharma’s opening partner in limited-overs. With Dhawan out of the picture, KL Rahul would come back to his natural spot as an opener. There is still no clarity over Rishabh Pant’s injury situation and whether or not Rahul would stay behind the stumps.

Shikhar Dhawan’s chances have been quite limited ever since he got his thumb fractured against Australia in last year’s World Cup. He then managed to hurt his knee during a Ranji Trophy match which resulted in him missing out the home series against West Indies.

His bad luck seemed to carry on in 2020 as well. After performing splendidly in the first two ODIs against Australia, he was held back by the shoulder injury in the third match.

Shikhar Dhawan's injury adds to India's list of worries. On Monday, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma suffered from an ankle injury while bowling during a Ranji Trophy game. Even Rishabh Pant's situation hasn't been made clear after he was hit by a bouncer after a top-edged delivery from Pat Cummins hit his helmet in the first ODI, which resulted in him getting concussed.

If Dhawan's injury persists, it would be bothersome for India to carry forward without a player of his talent. After the NZ series, India play hosts to South Africa for a three-match ODI series starting from March 12. Dhawan should hope that he recovers before the SA series because India's next match will directly be in the ICC T20 World Cup on October 29.