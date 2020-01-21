IND vs NZ T20I: Shoulder injury keeps Shikhar Dhawan away

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand with a shoulder injury.

Dhawan did not travel with the team to Auckland on Monday and the selectors are yet to announce his replacement, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

In the third ODI on January 19, the opener had dived during the fifth over of Australia's innings, trying to field the ball at covers. However, Dhawan ended up hurting his left shoulder.

Dhawan did not come to bat in the match but India still managed to win the game by seven wickets and consequently, clinched the three-match ODI series by 2-1.

India are scheduled to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against New Zealand, starting from January 24.