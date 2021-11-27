IND vs NZ: Right feat, wrong date for Axar Patel

Axar Patel, India's left arm spinner, picked his fifth Test five-wicket haul in just his fourth match. He finished with five for 62 as New Zealand were bowled out for 296 on Day 3 of the first Test in Kanpur on Saturday.

As is the norm, Patel got to keep the match ball after his feat as a memento. However, it turned out that the date mentioned on the ball was wrong. Instead of 27th November, 27th October was written, which was pointed by former India opener Wasim Jaffer on Twitter.

Jaffer zoomed in on a photo posted by BCCI on their handle to find out the gaffe. However, it turned out that Suryakumar Yadav had written the date and the error was on his part.

Yadav was drafted in the red-ball squad after KL Rahul was ruled out due to a thigh injury.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 07:17 PM IST