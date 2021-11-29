IND vs NZ: Ravichandran Ashwin overtakes Harbhajan Singh to become third-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin went past Harbhajan Singh to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket, in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand on Day 5 on Monday.

Ashwin was tied with Singh on 417 wickets, when he dismissed Will Young on Sunday. The off-spinner bowled Tom Latham on the last day to go past the mark.

Only Kapil Dev with 434 wickets and Anil Kumble with 619 wickets in front of him among Indians. While all of Singh, Dev and Kumble played over 100 Tests, Ashwin is just into his 80th game. Moreover, his strike-rate of 52.7 is the best among the top five wicket-takers for India in the format.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 01:48 PM IST