Cricket

Updated on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 02:46 PM IST

IND vs NZ: Mayank Agarwal scores his 5th Test half century

S. Sudarshanan
India's Mayank Agarwal plays one through the off side against New Zealand in Mumbai. | Photo: AFP

Mayank Agarwal brought up his fifth half century in Tests, on Day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Opening the batting, Agarwal stayed unbeaten on 52 at Tea with India at 111 for three. The right-hand batter averaged 11.8 in his last ten Test innings before this game. There were talks about him sitting out with captain Virat Kohli returning.

However, with Ajinkya Rahane ruled out due to injury, Agarwal kept his spot and proved himself with a steady knock. He saw Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli being dismissed at the other end.

But with a glide off Rachin Ravindra in the final over before Tea, he got to the fifty-run mark off 119 balls.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 02:40 PM IST
