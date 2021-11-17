IND vs NZ: India opt to bowl against New Zealand; Venkatesh Iyer makes T20I debut, Yuzvendra Chahal misses out

New India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and inserted New Zealand in to bat in the first T20I in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Sharma said, "The wicket looks good, thought behind is to have a score behind us, there was quite a lot of dew while practicing from a couple of days. It's been good, has been only 2 days, been a quick turnaround, back from Dubai, spent a couple of days at home and back here. But it'll be good for the team."

Tim Southee, New Zealand captain, said, "We'd have bowled as well, keeping dew factor in mind. Pretty disappointed at not winning the World Cup, but this is a great place to play cricket and the team is looking forward to it."

Venkatesh Iyer was handed his maiden international cap while Yuzvendra Chahal continued to miss out.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee (c), Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 06:42 PM IST