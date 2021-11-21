IND vs NZ: India opt to bat against Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand; Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal in for KL Rahul, R Ashwin;

India captain Rohit Sharma yet again won the toss and opted to bat first in the final T20I against New Zealand at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

India made a couple of changes, leaving out KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin for Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

"Pitch looks a little sticky and we want to challenge ourselves as a batting unit," said Sharma. "We've got to try various things and this is one of them. We want to put runs on the board and give the new set of bowlers a target to defend."

New Zealand, who are being led by Mitchell Santner with Tim Southee resting, wanted to chase anyway. "Last few games it has been wet because of the dew. There has been dew throughout. Whatever we do we have to do it well. We have been close, lost a couple of phases especially in the last game during the middle with the bat, we got off to a great start.. But that's just the way," said Santner.

Lockie Ferguson replaced Southee for the visitors.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 06:40 PM IST