IND vs NZ: India insert New Zealand to bat; Harshal Patel to make international debut

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first in the second T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday.

Harshal Patel was handed his T20I cap by former India bowler and now commentator, Ajit Agarkar. Patel came in for Mohammed Siraj, who was injured while bowling at the death in the first T20I.

"Considering the dew factor, it's good to chase in Ranchi. It was a good effort from the boys," said Sharma.

The day IPL's MVP for many, calls time on his career, last season's MVP begins his India career. Mixed feelings for RCB fans surely but as @IrfanPathan said, this is reward for consistency across IPL AND domestic cricket for #HarshalPatel 👏 #INDvNZ https://t.co/Y3K3g8tsJV — Anant Tyagi (@anantyagi_) November 19, 2021

"It was a good learning for them as they finished the game, it was a good positive to have from that game. The game is such that you need some energy and experience. We have youngsters who want to express themselves, it's a good setup, it's important moving forward."

Tim Southee, New Zealand's captain, said, "It's always about trying to improve. We have to focus on the positives. We'll have to deal with the dew, and find a way to put up a good performance."

New Zealand made three changes to their XI: Ish Sodhi, James Neesham and Adam Milne returned in place of Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson and Rachin Ravindra.

Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 06:40 PM IST