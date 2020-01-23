IND vs NZ: Five Indian players to keep an eye on as the ‘Men in Blue’ take on the ‘Black Caps’

India visit New Zealand for a crucial tour which will map out India's path for the T20 World Cup happening later this year. The ‘Men in Blue’ will play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in the island nation. The first match, a T20I, will take place on Friday, January 24 at Eden Park, Auckland.

With preparations for the World Cup on top of their agenda, India will take on an injury-hit New Zealand during which seam-friendly wickets would be a major challenge for the visitors. Despite injury issues to key white-ball personnel like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar this past home season, the bench strength has come across adequate and raring to go for challenges ahead.