IND vs NZ: Excited to play under India captain Rohit Sharma, pick head coach Rahul Dravid's brains, says vice-captain KL Rahul

Transitions are never quite easy in sport. They often involve stepping out of comfort zones, unlearning a few things from the previous stints and learning methods and means that are to be adopted thenceforth. And often, there’s quite a hue and cry about such transitions, which tend to affect teams negatively. Sri Lanka are a good example of a prolonged transition phase after the exit of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, which then led them into a slump.

However, the post Ravi Shastri era with Rahul Dravid as India’s head coach, perhaps, has been quite low key so far. India will also have a new T20I captain in Rohit Sharma starting from the series against New Zealand from Wednesday (November 17). Moreover, Sharma’s appointment as India’s T20I captain after Virat Kohli stepped down, has been as matter of factly as day and night. Nothing reflected it more than than KL Rahul’s first line about skipper Sharma.

“There’s nothing new about Rohit being captain,” said Rahul, India’s vice-captain in T20Is, in the pre-series virtual press conference on Monday.

“For as long as I remember, he has been leading Mumbai Indians. The statistics (of Sharma as captain) are for everybody to see.”

India have won 15 of the 19 T20Is Sharma has led them in. In the IPL, he has captained in 129 matches, winning 75, including leading Mumbai Indians to the title on five occasions.

“He has a great understanding of the game. He is good tactically and hence has achieved what he has as a leader,” added Rahul.

What has also been evident in many of India’s outings is the rapport Sharma shares with the youngsters in the team. He is often seen sharing laughs in the slip cordon with Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and even Kohli, aside from being tactically superb as well.

“We all enjoy watching him bat and having him in dressing room,” Rahul said further. “He is a great guy to have. We are excited to play under Rohit.”

“He’ll bring the calmness to the dressing room. In the next few weeks, we will understand the goals and the team culture better and the template we will be following.”

If Shastri and Kohli were the perceived fire, Sharma and Dravid would be the ice, thanks to their calm, quiet character. Dravid, who has overseen the graduation of Pant, Gill, Avesh Khan and the likes, is more in the Gary Kirsten mould of coaching than Shastri’s. While Dravid might not be in-your-face like Shastri was, he is assured in his understated ways and is known to get the better out of the players, the success of the under-19 players being testament.

“When it comes to coaching, I have played under Dravid with India ‘A’ and we have had a small chat with him (coming into this series),” said Rahul. “He’s big on setting a good team culture and creating an atmosphere where people are thriving and getting better as people and cricketers.”

“He’s always been a team man when he was playing and that is something he’s brought in here - putting the team before self.”

One of the challenges that could have been in front of Dravid would have been to establish a good communication system with the players, some of whom have played with him and some of whom look up to him. But going by Rahul’s words, that might not be an area of concern.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have known him for a very long time. As a youngster I picked his brains to try and understand the game and the art of batting better. He’s been more than kind and has been helpful to us back home in Karnataka,” said the 29-year-old.

“Since he’s finished playing, he’s been part of different teams and helping players in different parts of the country. To have him in this setup is a big opportunity for us to learn from him. We know how big a name he is and it’ll be a great opportunity to learn from him and get better and understand the game better.”

A low key start to a new era wouldn’t be something that India would complain about after an early exit from the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 08:19 PM IST