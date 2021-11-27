IND vs NZ, Day 3: Axar Patel five, Ravichandran Ashwin three helps India bowl New Zealand out for 296, lead by 49

Axar Patel picked five wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin returned three as India bowled New Zealand out for 296 on the third day of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. India now lead by 49.

Patel returned figures of 34-6-62-5, picking his fifth fifer in just his fourth Test. Ashwin meanwhile gave him good support, returning three for 82 in close to 43 overs.

Will Young and Tom Latham added 151 for the opening wicket, with both scoring half centuries. But Ashwin managed to dismiss Young for 89, with stand-in wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat taking a good catch. Latham was snaffled up by Patel for 95.

The middle and the lower order couldn't come good for the Kiwis, who went from 197 for one to be bowled out for 296.

Brief Scores: India 345 lead New Zealand 296 all out (Tom Latham 95, Will Young 89; Axar Patel 5/62) by 49 runs

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 04:00 PM IST