IND vs NZ: Axar Patel picks his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests for India

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel picked his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests on the third day's play between India and New Zealand in Kanpur on Saturday.

Patel bowled Tim Southee to get to the landmark. In only his fourth Test, Patel has made quite an impact already. He had picked 27 wickets in his first series against England at home earlier this year.

Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls were his other four scalps in the New Zealand Test match.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 03:42 PM IST